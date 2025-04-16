Kovacevic has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings for rest purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic appeared in each of the Devils' first 81 games of the year, recording a goal, 16 assists, 102 hits, 99 blocked shots and 72 PIM while averaging 19:49 of ice time. He'll get a night off to close out the regular season, but he should be back on the ice when New Jersey begins postseason play.