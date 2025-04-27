Kovacevic (undisclosed) will not play Sunday in Game 4 against Carolina.
Kovacevic will miss Sunday's contest after suffering an injury early in Friday's Game 3. With Kovacevic, Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) all sidelined, Dennis Cholowski is expected to slot back into New Jersey's lineup on the third pairing.
More News
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Injured early Friday•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Set to return for playoffs•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Ruled out against Detroit•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Lends helper in Philadelphia•