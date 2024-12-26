Kovacevic has registered just one assist over 10 contests in December.
Kovacevic is still averaging 19:44 of ice time per game this month, and he has a plus-3 rating, but his stable defense hasn't led to more offense. The 27-year-old blueliner has been a fixture on the Devils' second pairing this season. Kovacevic has a total of 10 points, 50 hits, 47 blocked shots, 36 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 37 appearances in his first campaign with the Devils.
More News
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Gathers assist in win•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Nabs helper Tuesday•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Scores goal, assist•
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Dealt to New Jersey•
-
Canadiens' Johnny Kovacevic: Tallies two helpers versus Philly•