Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Will miss start of regular season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kovacevic (knee) won't be available for Opening Night, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Wednesday.
Although it's now known that Kovacevic will miss at least some of the 2025-26 regular season while he recovers from the knee surgery he underwent May 8, there isn't a more specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old had a goal, 17 points, 72 PIM, 76 shots, 102 hits and 99 blocks across 81 regular-season outings with New Jersey in 2024-25. Kovacevic's absence increases the chances that Simon Nemec will feature on the Devils' Opening Night roster.
