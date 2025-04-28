Kovacevic (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 clash with Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Kovacevic suffered his undisclosed injury in Game 3 on Friday and will now be shelved for his second straight contest. Considering the 27-year-old defenseman is stuck in a 14-game pointless streak, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Still, with Luke Hughes (upper body) and Brenden Dillon (lower body) also sidelined, the Devils are fairly stretched on the blue line.