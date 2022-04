Gillies will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Gillies hasn't started in goal since March 19 versus Edmonton, when he surrendered five goals on 39 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to pick up his fourth win of the year in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 22-12-4 on the road this season.