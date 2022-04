Gillies stopped all six shots he faced after replacing the ineffective Andrew Hammond in the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

The Devils outscored the Hurricanes 2-0 during Gillies' time in the game, but Carolina dominated 6-1 prior to that point. New Jersey has just one game left, so Gillies will likely finish the season with a 3-10-2 record, 3.70 GAA and .887 save percentage.