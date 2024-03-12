Siegenthaler (upper body) was injured in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers late in the second period, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Siegenthaler didn't return to the contest after taking an elbow to the chin from Matt Rempe of the Rangers. An update on Siegenthaler's status should come before Thursday's matchup versus Dallas. Meanwhile, Rempe will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for the hit.