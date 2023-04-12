Siegenthaler scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Siegenthaler extended New Jersey's lead to 2-0 early in the second period, ripping a slapshot off a rush that got by Devon Levi. It's Siegenthaler's first tally since Feb. 25, a stretch of 20 games, and just his third point in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner still has a career-high four goals and 27 points while sporting a plus-27 rating through 79 games this season.