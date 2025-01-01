Siegenthaler scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Siegenthaler got the Devils on the board at 5:31 of the third period with an unassisted tally. The 27-year-old has two points over his last three outings, which follows an 18-game slump. He's at two goals, seven assists, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 71 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 40 contests. He's matched his point total from 57 appearances in 2023-24, but it's unlikely the Swiss blueliner will match his career high of 21 points from the year prior.