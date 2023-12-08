Siegenthaler logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.
Siegenthaler has a helper in each of the last two games. He had three assists in the season opener, but he's only been able to match that over the next 23 contests as a more defensive presence in a top-four role. The Swiss blueliner has added 26 shots on net, 28 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Siegenthaler should continue to see big minutes, but he's unlikely to reach lofty point totals.
