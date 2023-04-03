Siegenthaler had two shots, one blocked shot, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.
Siegenthaler's goal drought grew to 18 games, and he has supplied just two assists over that span. He also has a minus-2 rating during the drought, which has dropped Siegenthaler to a still-impressive plus-25 on the season.
