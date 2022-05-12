Siegenthaler (hand) will participate in the 2022 IIHF World Championship with Switzerland, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Thursday.

Siegenthaler missed the last 11 games of the Devils' season due to his hand injury but will suit up for the international competition. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was mired in a 13-game pointless streak and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive production heading into next season.