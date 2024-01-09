Siegenthaler (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Siegenthaler suffered a broken foot during Saturday's loss to Vancouver, so the fact that he's been placed on IR doesn't come as a surprise. It wouldn't be surprising to see Siegenthaler sidelined through the All-Star break, which is February 1-3. Cal Foote will likely get the first crack at replacing Siegenthaler in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
More News
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Suffers broken foot•
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Nets first goal this season•
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Garners assist in win•
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Chips in with helper•
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Offense remains limited•
-
Devils' Jonas Siegenthaler: Point drought hits eight games•