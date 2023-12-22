Siegenthaler scored a goal on a season-high four shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Siegenthaler tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period, beating Calvin Pickard with a rising shot through traffic for his first goal of the season. It's the first point in six games for Siegenthaler and just his third in his last 30 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner has averaged 20:22 of ice time in a top-paring role, but he's relied on for a defensive presence. Siegenthaler now has seven points (one goal, six assists) through 30 games this season with 53 blocked shots, 40 hits and a minus-2 rating.