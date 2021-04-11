The Devils acquired Siegenthaler via trade from the Capitals for a 2021 third-round pick Sunday.

Siegenthaler, 23, hasn't played an NHL game in a month, but he should get more opportunities with the rebuilding Devils. Three of the Devils' blueliners will be free agents this offseason, so Siegenthaler could be part of the team's future plans. The 2015 second-round pick has produced 13 points across 97 career NHL games.