Siegenthaler signed a two-year, $2.25 million pact with New Jersey on Friday.

Siegenthaler was limited to just eight games for the Devils after being acquired via the trade deadline from Washington. The 24-year-old blueliner failed to register a single point in 15 NHL games last year and likely has a ceiling in the 10-15 point range even with an 82-game season next year, making him a low-end fantasy option at best.