Siegenthaler agreed to terms on a five-year, $17 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Despite ending the year mired in a 13-game pointless streak, Siegenthaler still managed to set new personal bests in assists (13), points (14) and ice time per game (20:34) this season. Still, the 25-year-old defenseman is never going to be confused for an offensive powerhouse and likely has a ceiling in the 25-30 point range, making him a mid-range fantasy target.