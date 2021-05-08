Siegenthaler will be activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and play Saturday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Siegenthaler has missed New Jersey's last eight games due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll return to a second-pairing role Saturday. He's gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating through six games with the Devils this season.
