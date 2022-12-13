Siegenthaler registered an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to New York.
Siegenthaler is riding a three-game point streak during which he has notched four assists. The Swiss-born blueliner needs just three more points to match the career high he set last season. Still, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting a lot of scoring out of Siegenthaler considering he has just four career NHL goals over five seasons.
