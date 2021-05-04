Siegenthaler (COVID-19 protocols) has resumed skating on his own, but he won't play Tuesday against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Siegenthaler will be ready to return before the Devils' season comes to a close Monday versus Philadelphia. Either way, he has yet to pick up a point through 13 games this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.