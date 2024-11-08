Siegenthaler scored a goal on three shots, blocked one shot and had two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
Sigenthaler snuck in from the blue line to fill an open area in front of the net and beat Sam Montembault to the glove side for New Jersey's third goal. The strike was the defenseman's first in 16 outings and matched his goal total over 57 games in 2023-24.
