Siegenthaler broke his foot in Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Siegenthaler was injured blocking a shot in the second period. The 26-year-old will reportedly be out for a while, though head coach Lindy Ruff did not offer a specific timeline. The Devils dressed seven defensemen Saturday, but they'll likely need to call-up a reinforcement from AHL Utica prior to Thursday's game against the Lightning.