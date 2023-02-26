Siegenthaler scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

His goal stood as the winner. Early in the second, Miles Wood won the puck behind the Flyers' net and he made a one-handed push pass up the boards to Siegenthaler, who scored on a slapper from the left point. It was Siegenthaler's second NHL three-point game, and he was named the game's first star for his effort. He now has three goals and 15 assists in 58 games this season.