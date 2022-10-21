Siegenthaler had two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

After signing a five-year extension with the Devils in the offseason, Siegenthaler has gotten off to a productive start, notching two assists through four games. He set a new career high with 14 points last season, and while Siegenthaler's capable of challenging that mark in 2022-23, he's unlikely to provide enough offense to draw attention in most fantasy formats.