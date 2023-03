Filmon has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Friday.

Filmon was selected in the sixth round - 166th overall - in 2022. He turned into a scorer this season, finding the back of the net 47 times in 64 games for Swift Current of the WHL, after managing only 23 tallies in 67 games in his draft year. He will sign an ATO with Utica for the remainder of the season as his contract kicks in next season.