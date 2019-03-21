Jacobs was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Thursday and will make his NHL debut versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Jacobs will slot into the third pairing due to Will Butcher's (illness) absence. The 23-year-old Jacobs was selected by the Devils in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft and has spent the last three seasons playing in the AHL, where he tallied 37 points in 165 games. The blueliner will have just eight games to convince team brass to give him a shot at a roster spot heading into the 2019-20 campaign.