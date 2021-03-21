site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Joshua Jacobs: Jettisoned to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Jacobs was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Jacobs was recalled March 10 but never drew into an NHL game. The 25-year-old has posted one point through six AHL contests this year.
