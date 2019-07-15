Jacobs signed a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Jacobs made his NHL debut last season versus Boston on March 21, in which he registered one shot, two hits and one block in 14:54 of ice time. In the minors, the 23-year-old notched 13 points in 69 appearances. The 2014 second-round pick figures to continue featuring primarily in the minors during the 2019-20 campaign, but could see a game or two with the Devils.