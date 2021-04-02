site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Joshua Jacobs: Promoted to taxi squad
Jacobs was added to New Jersey's taxi squad Friday.
Jacobs will be on hand as an emergency option for Friday's clash with the Capitals. He has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
