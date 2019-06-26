Devils' Joshua Jacobs: Qualified by Devils
Jacobs received a qualifying offer from New Jersey on Tuesday.
Jacobs appeared in one game for New Jersey last season, finishing with a minus-one rating and failing to find the scoresheet in 14:54 of ice time. He now has the option to either accept New Jersey's qualifying offer, agree to a multi-year deal with his current club, or wait and try and find a better situation on the open market once free agency opens up.
