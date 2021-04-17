site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Joshua Jacobs: Reassigned to AHL
Jacobs was sent to AHL Binghamton on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Jacobs continues shuffling between levels but has yet to see any NHL action this season. He has two assists in 10 AHL games.
