Jacobs was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

While the right-shot defenseman seems to have lost some luster on his prospect status as a second-rounder from the 2014 draft, Jacobs at least made his NHL debut with the Devils on Thursday, picking up 14:51 of ice time to go with two hits and a blocked shot in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins. As a pending restricted free agent, Jacobs could be a part of the future plans in New Jersey, but he'll still have to receive a qualifying offer in the summer.