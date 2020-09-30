Jacobs inked a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Jacobs was limited to just two games with the Devils last season, instead, spending the bulk of his campaign in the minors with AHL Binghamton. In 54 minor-league contests, the 24-year-old blueliner garnered five goals, 10 helpers and 20 PIM. Selected by the club in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, Jacobs could see an improved chance at securing a spot on the 23-man roster next year, especially if Fredrik Claesson or Dakota Mermis is allowed to walk in free agency.