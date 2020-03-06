New Jersey assigned Jacobs to AHL Binghamton on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Jacobs appeared in two games during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging 16:35 of ice time. The 24-year-old blueliner will return to a prominent role with Binghamton, where he's notched 14 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 50 games this campaign.