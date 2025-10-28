Lammikko (lower body) will make his 2025-26 debut against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lammikko hasn't played in the NHL since 2021-22, when he was with Vancouver, so it may take some time for him to get up to speed. Brian Halonen will come out of the lineup as a result of Lammikko playing in Tuesday's game. The 29-year-old recorded 13 goals, 38 points and a plus-23 rating over 48 regular-season appearances with Zurich SC of Switzerland's National League in 2024-25.