Devils' Julian Melchiori: Sent down to minors

Melchiori was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

Melchiori missed much of camp due to injury, so it should come as a surprise to see him shipped off to the minors. The blueliner should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups during the 2019-20 campaign, but won't offer much in terms of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.

