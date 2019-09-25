Devils' Julian Melchiori: Sent down to minors
Melchiori was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
Melchiori missed much of camp due to injury, so it should come as a surprise to see him shipped off to the minors. The blueliner should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups during the 2019-20 campaign, but won't offer much in terms of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.