Devils' Julian Melchiori: Staying with Devils
The Devils signed Melchiori to a two-way contract for the rest of the 2019-20 season.
Melchiori has resided in AHL Binghamton for the extent of the season, racking up five goals and 13 points over 54 games this campaign. He's currently on the Devils' roster, but he's been placed on waivers. Melchiori is expected to clear and finish the season with Binghamton.
