Dowling was out of the lineup for the third time in five games in March for Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Dowling is in a part-time role even with the Devils missing a center, Jack Hughes (shoulder) for the rest of the campaign. The 34-year-old Dowling won't pile up points, and he's currently in a seven-game point drought, which may explain his turn in the press box. The Devils also added Cody Glass and Daniel Sprong for forward depth at the trade deadline, making competition a little more fierce for bottom-six spots. Dowling has five points, 25 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating over 43 appearances this season.