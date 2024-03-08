Kahkonen was brought in by New Jersey from San Jose in exchange for Vitek Vanecek (lower body) and a seventh-round pick Friday, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports.

Kahkonen could be in line to split the goaltending duties with fellow deadline acquisition Jake Allen for New Jersey. It's been a rough season for the 27-year-old Kahkonen, as he has been limited to just six wins in 31 games while sporting a 3.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage behind an awful Sharks squad. Perhaps with a stronger supporting cast Kahkoenen will be able to secure some wins down the stretch before potentially hitting free agency this offseason.