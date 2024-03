Kahkonen allowed three goals on 15 shots in the first period before being pulled in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Arizona.

He was replaced by Nico Daws, who stopped all 16 shots he faced. Kahkonen lost his 11th straight game, dating back to a Jan. 22 win for the Sharks against Kings. He has dropped 20 of his past 21 decisions. There is no reason to think Kahkonen is an option for your fantasy net.