Kahkonen allowed two goals on 25 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kahkonen was solid in his first start with New Jersey, allowing just a pair of second-period goals, though the Devils failed to provide much support offensively, sticking the 27-year-old netminder with the loss. Kahkonen struggled behind a porous Sharks defense for much of the year, going 6-20-3 with an .895 save percentage and 3.82 GAA in San Jose. While he should have more opportunities for wins in New Jersey, Kahkonen will likely split goaltending duties with Jake Allen (not injury related) and Nico Daws down the stretch.