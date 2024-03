Kahkonen won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The Devils were hoping that Kahkonen would make it from San Jose to New Jersey in time to suit up as the backup goaltender Saturday, but that apparently won't happen. Kahkonen was dealt to New Jersey in exchange for Vitek Vanecek on Friday. Nico Dawes is expected to start for the Devils versus Carolina on Saturday, with Akira Schmid as the backup.