Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Kahkonen earned a 36-save shutout against the Islanders in his last start March 24. He has a 7-22-3 record, 3.69 GAA and .897 save percentage across 34 appearances between San Jose and New Jersey this season. The Rangers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games, figure to be a challenging adversary for Kahkonen.