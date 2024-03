Kahkonen will guard the road goal Monday versus the Rangers, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Kahkonen will make his Devils debut after being acquired from San Jose on Friday. In 31 appearances this season, he has posted a 6-20-3 record with a 3.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Rangers are tied for ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this campaign.