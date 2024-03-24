Kahkonen will guard the road net Sunday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It'll be the first start since March 16 for Kahkonen as he tries to snap an 11-game losing streak dating back to his time with San Jose. The 27-year-old netminder is 6-20-3 this season with an .895 save percentage and 3.82 GAA. Kahkonen will face an Islanders team that's coming off a 6-3 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.