Pikkarainen was the 85th overall pick by the Devils in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Your typical bottom-of-the-lineup agitator, Pikkarainen is constantly involved from a physical standpoint. He's always looking to lay the body on someone, and while his offensive game is quite basic, at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Pikkarainen is a big, strong kid. The Devils are likely hoping he can contribute 10-12 goals per season down the line, while also making life miserable for opponents.