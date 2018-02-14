Devils' Keith Kinkaid: 31 saves in Tuesday's shootout win
Kinkaid stopped 31 of 35 shots, plus all three attempts in the shootout, during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
That snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Kinkaid, but he still allowed at least three goals in all four of those games and seven of his last nine. The retroactive move to place Cory Schneider (groin) on IR to begin the week doesn't really change the timetable for his return, and given Kinkaid's struggles in his absence, expect the Devils to activate their starting netminder as soon as they can.
More News
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Looking to get back on track•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Blitzed by Blue Jackets on Saturday•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Makes just 22 saves in 3-2 loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Given chance to avenge recent loss•
-
Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Pulled after allowing four to Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...