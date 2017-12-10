Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Allows five goals again
Kinkaid made 34 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.
It was the second-straight game that Kinkaid allowed five pucks to slip past him. While he sports a 5-3-1 record, Kinkaid's counting stats are flat-out awful in comparison and far worse than any previous season. There's no need to roll him in daily formats or at any time, for that matter. You don't need an anchor on your squad.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...