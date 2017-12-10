Kinkaid made 34 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

It was the second-straight game that Kinkaid allowed five pucks to slip past him. While he sports a 5-3-1 record, Kinkaid's counting stats are flat-out awful in comparison and far worse than any previous season. There's no need to roll him in daily formats or at any time, for that matter. You don't need an anchor on your squad.