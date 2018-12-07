Devils' Keith Kinkaid: Allows three markers
Kinkaid made 29 saves on 32 shots Thursday, earning a 6-3 win over the Kings.
Don't get too excited about this performance. While it's a win and a better showing than in recent outings, it's still not a great save percentage and it came against what has easily been the weakest offense in the NHL. That said, if you need a cheap spot start Sunday, Kinkaid might be an option, as the Ducks aren't much better offensively than the Kings. But don't plan on using him long-term.
